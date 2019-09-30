Marlies Update Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has reassigned 16 players from their training camp roster to the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL).

In addition, forwards Reid Jackman and Todd Skirving, defencemen Steve Johnson, Garrett Johnston and Evan Neugold and goaltender Brandon Halverson have been released from their training camp tryouts.

Following his release from Maple Leafs training camp, forward Matt Read signed an AHL contract with the Marlies.

The current training camp roster holds 22 players, including 10 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders. Remaining with the Marlies are forwards Pontus Aberg, Darren Archibald, Nicholas Baptiste, Jeremy Bracco, Adam Brooks, Rich Clune, Hudson Elynuik, Pierre Engvall, Tyler Gaudet, Tanner MacMaster and Read, defencemen Alex Gudbranson, Ben Harpur, Ryan Johnston, Michael Kapla, Jesper Lindgren, Teemu Kivihalme, Jordan Schmaltz and Kristians Rubins and goaltenders Kasimir Kaskisuo, Ian Scott and Joseph Woll. The current Marlies training camp roster is below.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the 2018-19 regular season featured 10 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

The Marlies open the 2019-20 season at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 5 against the Belleville Senators. Single game tickets for the regular season can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or by calling 416-597-PUCK (7825).

