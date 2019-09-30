Sens Announce Exclusive Ticketing Offers

September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are excited to unveil three exclusive ticket deals for home games at CAA Arena.

The Coca-Cola Pack, Family Pack and McDonald's Pack offer fans a variety of ticketing options that fit their lifestyle, all while saving money in the process.

Details on the three packs are as follows:

Coca-Cola Pack ($24 plus applicable fees and taxes):

one ticket to the game (savings of $1)

one Coca-Cola beverage in a collectable cup (savings of $1)

one ballot to win a Belleville Senators hat signed by a player during the game

one ballot to win a grand prize draw to watch a concert of your choice at the Canadian Tire Centre

available for all Sens home games

Family Pack ($78 plus applicable taxes and fees)

four tickets to the game (savings of $4)

available Saturday nights only

McDonald's Pack ($24 plus applicable taxes and fees)

one ticket to the game

extra value meal voucher (savings of $9.49)

available for all Sens home games

Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.