Sens Announce Exclusive Ticketing Offers
September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are excited to unveil three exclusive ticket deals for home games at CAA Arena.
The Coca-Cola Pack, Family Pack and McDonald's Pack offer fans a variety of ticketing options that fit their lifestyle, all while saving money in the process.
Details on the three packs are as follows:
Coca-Cola Pack ($24 plus applicable fees and taxes):
one ticket to the game (savings of $1)
one Coca-Cola beverage in a collectable cup (savings of $1)
one ballot to win a Belleville Senators hat signed by a player during the game
one ballot to win a grand prize draw to watch a concert of your choice at the Canadian Tire Centre
available for all Sens home games
Family Pack ($78 plus applicable taxes and fees)
four tickets to the game (savings of $4)
available Saturday nights only
McDonald's Pack ($24 plus applicable taxes and fees)
one ticket to the game
extra value meal voucher (savings of $9.49)
available for all Sens home games
Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.
