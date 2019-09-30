Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 24 Players

September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild





SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 24 players.

The team assigned defenseman Louie Belpedio to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League and placed forward J.T. Brown on waivers. Brown will be assigned to Iowa tomorrow if he clears waivers.

Minnesota opens the 2019-20 NHL season on Thursday at Nashville at 7 p.m. on NBCSN and KFAN 100.3 FM.

