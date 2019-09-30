Coyotes Assign Adin Hill to Tucson
September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned Adin Hill to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 23-year-old Hill registered a 7-5-0 record with a 2.76 goals against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%) with a shutout in 13 games with the Coyotes last season. The rookie netminder also earned the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week of Nov. 26- Dec. 2.
The 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC posted a 16-15-4 record with a 2.61 goals GAA and a .906 SV% in 36 games with the Roadrunners in 2018-19.
Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
Tucson Notes
Through three seasons of play in Tucson, Hill leads the organization among all goalies in wins (51), shutouts (8), save percentage (.908%) and minutes played (6,236).
Save The Date
The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.
