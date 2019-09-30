Monsters Announce 2019-20 'Grow the Game' Initiatives

September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday several initiatives to help provide thousands of kids access to hockey across Northeast Ohio including Grow the Game Night on Saturday, December 14th featuring a Monsters Trading Cards giveaway to the first 2,000 kids ages 12 & under.

TOUR WITH THE MONSTERS and LEARN TO PLAY PRESENTED BY UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS SPORTS MEDICINE

The Monsters will donate 500 youth hockey jerseys to the team's 14 Certified Learn to Play Programs renewing their commitment help make youth hockey accessible across the region. Each of the Monsters' 2019-20 Certified Learn to Play partners will receive support from the Monsters in the form of physical resources, additional marketing and financial assistance. In return, selected programs will adhere to an agreed-upon standard of instruction and work with the Monsters to maximize the team's impact on the youth hockey community in Northeast Ohio.

Additionally, the team will again hold their Tour with the Monsters traveling practice program which includes a one-hour practice featuring the entire Monsters team, followed by a 30-minute post-practice open skate and autograph session. Both the practice and the open skate/autograph session are free and open to the public.

Below are the Tour with the Monsters dates for the 2019-20 season:

Tuesday, October 22nd, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Host: Brooklyn Youth Hockey Association

7600 Memphis Avenue, Brooklyn, OH 44144

Tuesday, January 7th, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Host: Geauga Youth Hockey Association

9999 E. Washington Street, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

For more information on the Monsters' 2019-20 Certified Learn to Play programs, visit ClevelandMonsters.com/LearnToPlay.

TRY HOCKEY FOR FREE PRESENTED BY DIPPIN DOTS

The Cleveland Monsters will host two Try Hockey For Free days at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 14th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 15th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Children ages four to eight will have the opportunity to try hockey on the ice for the very first time at no cost. All equipment will be provided, though it's recommended that kids bring their own skates if they have them. A 30-minute equipment introduction will be provided to both participants and parents on each date prior to the one hour on-ice session. Instruction will be led by Cleveland Monsters hockey staff members including NHL Stanley Cup Champion and Monsters VP, Hockey Affairs/Team Services, Jock Callander.

Further information regarding Try Hockey For Free and how to sign up will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.