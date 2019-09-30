Senators Host Second Golf Classic to Benefit CMHA
September 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The annual 'Senators Golf Classic' held at Black Bear Ridge Golf Course was a resounding success as more than $20,000 was raised for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Hastings and Prince Edward branch.
Through the groups that played in the tournament, alongside the donations, silent and live auctions, $20,109 was donated to the CMHA who promote mental-health wellness and community integration, provide services offering hope and support to the people in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties through advocacy, education and transitional housing.'
"These funds are incredibly important," said Sandie Sidsworth, Executive Director of the CMHA. "With the funds we received today, I know we have funding for the staff involved until June of next year and that's a relief. Because now they can plan, they can do long-term case work and follow-ups. It just allows that continuation of service that we need so desperately."
The Senators Golf Classic saw 15 teams of three have the opportunity to play the beautiful Black Bear Ridge Golf Course with a Senators player.
"The big thing about mental health is that it impacts all of us," said Senators COO Rob Mullowney. "It impacts our players, our coaches, our family, our friends and our community so when we thought about the group that we would like to support it was a really easy choice. We're so happy to have raised funds that are going to have a really big impact on the CMHA organization."
With last year's donation of $25,827 to the Three Oaks Foundation, the Senators Golf Classic has now raised more than $45,000 over its first two tournaments.
