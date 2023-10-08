Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 1:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears are set to close out their 2023 Preseason schedule this afternoon against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center.

Hershey Bears (1-1-0-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (0-2-0-0)

October 8, 2023 | 1:05 p.m. | Preseason Game 3 | PPL Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (#87), Mason Riley (#79)

Linespersons: John Rey (#16), Michael Magee (#41)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Phantoms Radio Network

Today's preseason game will NOT be broadcast via the Bears Radio Network, the Bears Mobile App, or on AHLTV. This afternoon's game will be available via the audio-only stream listed above.

Audio coverage starts at 1:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey picked up its first win of the preseason on Friday night at home with a 1-0 decision over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Pierrick Dubé scored the lone goal at 7:51 of the first period, and Clay Stevenson turned in a 12-save shutout performance. The Phantoms are coming off a 5-2 loss on Saturday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Alex Kile gave the Phantoms a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Penguins reeled off three straight goals to take a 3-1 edge. Adam Karashik scored for Lehigh Valley in the second period, but the Penguins maintained their lead and tacked on two more tallies. Nolan Maier and Parker Gahagen split time in net for the Phantoms, with Maier taking the loss on an 11-for-15 performance, while Gahagen went 9-for-9.

AUBÉ-KUBEL CLEARS WAIVERS:

The Bears have potentially received a significant boost to their depth with Nicolas Aubé-Kubel clearing waivers on Saturday afternoon. The forward previously won the 2022 Stanley Cup with Colorado and suited up for parts of five seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he was teammates with Mike Vecchione from 2017-19 and Matt Strome from 2018-20.

QUARTET READY FOR BEARS 2023 PRESEASON DEBUT:

Four members of Hershey's 2023 Calder Cup championship squad are expected to make their 2023 Bears preseason debuts today. Forward Ethen Frank registered one assist in two exhibition games with Washington, while Hendrix Lapierre found the net once in three games, and Riley Sutter tallied three points (1g, 2a) in three games. Goaltender Hunter Shepard has appeared in two contests for the Capitals, going 0-1-0 in 90:23 of work with an .884 save percentage.

NAPPY KNOW-HOW:

So far in the preseason, second-year forward Julian Napravnik leads the Bears with seven shots on goal. While used sparingly last season as a rookie, Napravnik showed signs of offensive development over his final seven games, posting six points (4g, 2a) and 12 shots on goal. Napravnik is expected to dress again today, as one of a handful of Hershey players to appear in every one of the team's preseason matches.

