San Jose Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions
October 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced that the following players have been assigned to the team's ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate, the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder).
Bradley Marek - F
Beck Warm - G
In addition, the following players who were in camp on a PTO have been released for assignment to Wichita:
Aaron Miller - F
Jason Pineo - F
Brayden Watts - F
The Barracuda roster now stands at 27 players (16 forwards, 8 defenseman, 3 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.
The Barracuda open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m.) against the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks) at Tech CU Arena. All those in attendance will receive a rally towel.
