San Jose Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions

October 8, 2023







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced that the following players have been assigned to the team's ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate, the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder).

Bradley Marek - F

Beck Warm - G

In addition, the following players who were in camp on a PTO have been released for assignment to Wichita:

Aaron Miller - F

Jason Pineo - F

Brayden Watts - F

The Barracuda roster now stands at 27 players (16 forwards, 8 defenseman, 3 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.

The Barracuda open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m.) against the Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks) at Tech CU Arena. All those in attendance will receive a rally towel.

