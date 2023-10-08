Dallas Stars Loan Seven Players to Texas Stars
October 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by nine players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 24 players (14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders).
Loaned to Texas (AHL):
Oskar Bäck
Lian Bichsel
Matěj Blümel
Mavrik Bourque
Kyle McDonald
Remi Poirier
Logan Stankoven
Released from PTO:
Jordie Benn
Placed on waivers:
Riley Damiani
Additionally, the Texas Stars released six players from their training camp tryouts. The Stars' AHL training camp roster now stands at 28 players (15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders).
Released from AHL Training Camp Tryout:
Jack Becker
Cody Haiskanen
Demetrios Koumontzis
Patrick Kudla
Ty Pelton-Byce
Mark Rassell
The Texas Stars begin the 2023-24 regular season against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2023
- Dallas Stars Loan Seven Players to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Morning Skate Report: October 8, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Ontario Reign
- Comets Announce Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Ottawa Senators Assign Eight Players to Belleville Sens - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 1:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears' Vecchione Suspended for One Preseason Game - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.