Dallas Stars Loan Seven Players to Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by nine players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 24 players (14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders).

Loaned to Texas (AHL):

Oskar Bäck

Lian Bichsel

Matěj Blümel

Mavrik Bourque

Kyle McDonald

Remi Poirier

Logan Stankoven

Released from PTO:

Jordie Benn

Placed on waivers:

Riley Damiani

Additionally, the Texas Stars released six players from their training camp tryouts. The Stars' AHL training camp roster now stands at 28 players (15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders).

Released from AHL Training Camp Tryout:

Jack Becker

Cody Haiskanen

Demetrios Koumontzis

Patrick Kudla

Ty Pelton-Byce

Mark Rassell

The Texas Stars begin the 2023-24 regular season against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com.

