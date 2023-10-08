Bears' Vecchione Suspended for One Preseason Game
October 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Hershey Bears forward Mike Vecchionehas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a slashing incident in a preseason game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 6.
Vecchione will miss Hershey's preseason game today (Oct. 8) at Lehigh Valley.
