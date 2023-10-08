Gust, Hardman, Seney Return to Rockford, Bjork Released from Blackhawks PTO and Joins IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forwards David Gust, Mike Hardman and Brett Seney to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, forward Anders Bjork has been released from his PTO and has been assigned to Rockford.

Bjork, 27, signed an AHL contract with Rockford during the offseason after he was traded from Buffalo to Chicago last season.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

