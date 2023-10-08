Reign Earn Preseason Victory Over Gulls
October 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Ontario Reign secured a preseason victory in impressive fashion Sunday night, defeating the San Diego Gulls by a final score of 6-2 at Toyota Arena. Forwards Alex Turcotte and Alex Laferriere each scored twice and added an assist in the contest, while defender Joe Hicketts posted a goal and an assist.
Goaltender Erik Portillo got the start in goal and stopped 20 shots to earn the victory for Ontario, who earned a win as their lone preseason result.
Date: October 8, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes
Three Stars -
1. Alex Turcotte (ONT)
2. Alex Laferriere (ONT)
3. Joe Hicketts (SD)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Calle Clang
Next Game: Friday, October 13, 2023 vs. San Diego | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
