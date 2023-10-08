Reign Earn Preseason Victory Over Gulls

Storyline: The Ontario Reign secured a preseason victory in impressive fashion Sunday night, defeating the San Diego Gulls by a final score of 6-2 at Toyota Arena. Forwards Alex Turcotte and Alex Laferriere each scored twice and added an assist in the contest, while defender Joe Hicketts posted a goal and an assist.

Goaltender Erik Portillo got the start in goal and stopped 20 shots to earn the victory for Ontario, who earned a win as their lone preseason result.

Date: October 8, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Alex Turcotte (ONT)

2. Alex Laferriere (ONT)

3. Joe Hicketts (SD)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Calle Clang

