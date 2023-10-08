Bears Fall to Phantoms 4-3 in Overtime in Preseason Finale

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears (1-1-1-0) closed out their 2023 preseason schedule with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1-2-0-0) on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center.

Tyson Empey gave Hershey a 1-0 lead at 9:56 of the first period when he redirected Nicky Leivermann's shot past Cal Petersen for his first of the preseason, with Henrik Rybinski earning a secondary helper.

In the second, Ryan Hofer converted on a shorthanded penalty shot at 10:30 to put the visitors up by a pair of goals. Hofer's backhand shot deflected off Petersen's poke-check attempt and trickled into the cage.

Adam Ginning got Lehigh Valley on the board at 3:15 of the third period to spoil Hunter Shepard's shutout bid.

Bogdan Trineyev replied for Hershey with a short-side snipe from Dmitry Osipov at 6:30.

The Phantoms then pulled level with back-to-back goals, as Alex Gendron scored shortly after a Bears penalty expired at 9:43, and Evan Polei slipped the puck through the pads of Shepard on a breakaway at 10:08.

The score remained tied 3-3 through the end of regulation, sending Hershey to its first overtime contest of the postseason, and Tanner Laczynski one-timed a shot from the left circle 40 seconds into the sudden-death period to win it for Lehigh Valley.

Shots finished 23-18 in favor of the Bears. Shepard took the overtime defeat with a 14-for-18 effort; Petersen went 20-for-23 in the win for Lehigh Valley. Hershey was 0-for-3 on the power play; the Phantoms finished 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

