Malinski Reassigned, Eagles Send Seven to Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Sam Malinski has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Malinski notched three goals and two assists in seven games with the Eagles last season. He would go on to add five assists in seven AHL postseason contests with Colorado. In addition, the team has reassigned seven players to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Malinski joined the Eagles late last season after finishing his senior year at Cornell University, where he recorded 26 points (8g/18a) in 34 outings. Named team captain as a senior, the blueliner ranked third on the team and first among defenseman in points and ranked second on the team in assists. Malinski earned First-Team All-ECAC honors for the second straight year, the first Cornell defenseman to be named to the conference's first team in consecutive seasons since 2003 (Douglas Murray). He appeared in 91 career games with the Big Red from 2019-23, totaling 65 points (17g/48a).

As a junior in 2021-22, Malinski led Cornell in assists (18) and ranked fourth in points (21), earning All-Ivy League and All-ECAC Hockey First Team honors. He helped Cornell to a regular-season championship during the 2019-20 season, tallying 16 points (4g/12a) in 25 outings, earning an All-Ivy League honorable mention selection.

In addition, the following players have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:

(F) - Brandon Cutler

(F) - Jordan Martel

(D) - Kyle Mayhew

(D) - Michael Underwood

(D) - Bryan Yoon

(D) - Josh Wesley

(G) - Garrett Metcalf

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

