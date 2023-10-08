Comets Announce Roster Moves

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has made roster moves during the team's 2023-2024 training camp.

The Comets have reassigned the following players to Adirondack of the ECHL: Jeremy Brodeur, Colin Felix, Filip Engaras, TJ Friedmann, Will MacKinnon, Yushiroh Hirano, Erik Middendorf and Jace Isley.

It was also announced that the following players were released from Utica's camp: Ryan Orgel, Matt Stief, Ryan Smith, Travis Boughman, Vinnie Purpura.

In addition, it was also announced by the New Jersey Devils that forwards, Ryan Schmelzer and Joe Gambardella along with goaltender, Isaac Poulter were assigned to the Comets while goaltender Tyler Brennan was re-assigned to Adirondack.

