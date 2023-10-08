Ottawa Senators Assign Eight Players to Belleville Sens

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced Saturday night eight players have been assigned to the Belleville Sens. The additions bring the Belleville roster to 31 players including four goaltenders, 10 defencemen, and 17 forwards.

Goaltender Mads Sogaard, defencemen Dillon Heatherington, Jacob Larsson, and Nikolas Matinpalo, as well as forwards Zack Ostapchuk, Egor Sokolov, Roby Jarventie and Tarun Fizer, were all returned to the AHL club following Ottawa's preseason finale against Montreal at Canadian Tire Centre.

All but Jarventie and Sogaard had been recalled to Ottawa following Belleville's preseason game in Toronto on Friday.

Jarventie returns to Belleville after a successful NHL training camp and preseason that saw him put up five points (four goals, one assist) in five games. Entering his third full AHL season, the 21-year-old had 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 40 games, during an injury-shortened 2022-23 campaign. He has 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 114 career AHL games.

Sogaard, 22, split last season between the NHL and AHL, appearing in 19 games for Ottawa and compiling an 8-6-3 record with a 3.32 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. The native of Aalborg, Denmark also suited up in 22 games for Belleville last season, with a 6-10-2 record, a 3.47 goals against average and .893 save percentage. He sits third in the Belleville Sens franchise record book in games played (64), wins (32), saves (1,621), and time on ice (3,446 minutes).

The Belleville Sens roster will continue to be updated as players are re-assigned from NHL training camp in Ottawa. You can view the full roster.

Belleville Sens Training Camp concludes Sunday afternoon with a preseason matchup in Laval, against the Rocket. The game can be heard exclusively on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, with coverage starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Senators open the 2023-24 American Hockey League season on October 14th against the Bears, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The 2023 Home Opener presented by CAA is on October 21, 2023, when the Sens host the Laval Rocket.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later. Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

