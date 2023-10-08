IceHogs Update Training Camp Roster, Marcel out Two Weeks

The Rockford IceHogs announced a series of updates to the team's training camp roster today. Kyle Maksimovich and Seamus Malone have been assigned to the Indy Fuel in the ECHL, and Matus Spodniak, Nick Nardella, and Zach Driscoll have been released from their PTO's. In addition, the IceHogs signed defenseman D.J. King to a one-year AHL contract and assigned him to Indy.

King, 23, appeared in 55 ECHL games with the Norfolk Admirals and four with the Fort Wayne Komets last season while tabbing eight total assists. During the 2021-22 season, King broke into the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins for a pair of contests. King, the son of former IceHogs head coach and current Blackhawks assistant coach Derek King, also played three seasons in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program alongside Alex Vlasic and Ryder Rolston.

Along with the roster moves, Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Marcel Marcel is out two weeks following an injury to his right hand sustained during practice.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

