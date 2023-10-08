Gurianov Assigned to Milwaukee
October 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI- Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee. In addition, the team has loaned goaltender Gustavas Grigals to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL and released forward Cade Borchardt and netminder Tyler Harmon from their try-out contracts.
The Admirals roster now sits at 29 players.
Milwaukee will kick-off the regular season this Saturday, October 14th in Chicago against the Wolves before opening up the home portion of their schedule one week later at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.
