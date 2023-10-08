Reign Announce Initial Training Camp Roster

ONTARIO, CA -The Ontario Reign announced the following updates to its training camp roster Sunday:

- Defenseman Brandt Clarke and forwards Alex Laferriere and Alex Turcotte have been loaned to Ontario by the LA Kings, the Reign's primary American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

- The LA Kings have placed forward Tyler Madden on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Ontario.

- Forward J.D. Greenway, defenseman Max Martin and goaltender Ryan Bednard have been assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Ontario's ECHL affiliate.

- Forward Serron Noel and Jacob Modry have been released from tryout agreements.

Ontario's training camp roster now stands at 27 players (15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders).

The Reign will host San Diego in a preseason contest on Sunday at Toyota Arena beginning at 3 p.m.

Ontario opens the 2023-24 regular season with another matchup against the Gulls on Friday at Toyota Arena that will start at 7 p.m.

