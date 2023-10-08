Henderson Defeats Coachella, 3-1, and Finishes Preseason with 2-0 Record
October 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena. Forward Patrick Guay tallied a goal and an assist for a two-point game. Forwards Brent Pedersen and Robbie Fromm-Delorme also both scored for the Knights, each their first of the preseason.
Pedersen opened the scoring about halfway through the first period, assisted by Guay. Just 20 seconds later, Fromm-Delorme doubled Henderson's lead with a goal of his own. Jett Jones and Matt Boudens both earned an assist on Fromm-Delorme's goal.
The Firebirds cut that deficit to one with a power-play goal from Morrison late in the second period.
Guayre-extended the Knights' lead with a goal midway through the third period. Assisted by Vince Marleau, Guay scored off the faceoff to put Henderson up by two.
Goaltender Jesper Vikman stopped 36 of 37 shots against for a .972 save percentage on the evening, securing a preseason victory for the Silver Knights.
Henderson heads into the regular season with a 2-0 preseason record. They begin the year with a road game against the Iowa Wild on Friday, October 13. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.
