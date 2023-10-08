Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move
October 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster move:
Assigned to San Diego (AHL):
Olen Zellweger - Defenseman
San Diego's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 27 players: 14 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2023
- Detroit Assigns Four to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- OT Winner for Tann the Mann in Preseason Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Update Training Camp Roster, Marcel out Two Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Gurianov Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Malinski Reassigned, Eagles Send Seven to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Bears Fall to Phantoms 4-3 in Overtime in Preseason Finale - Hershey Bears
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions - San Jose Barracuda
- Hunt, Ahcan Clear Waivers, Meyers Assigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Gust, Hardman, Seney Return to Rockford, Bjork Released from Blackhawks PTO and Joins IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Loan Seven Players to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Morning Skate Report: October 8, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Announce Initial Training Camp Roster - Ontario Reign
- Comets Announce Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Ottawa Senators Assign Eight Players to Belleville Sens - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 1:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears' Vecchione Suspended for One Preseason Game - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.