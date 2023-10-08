Hunt, Ahcan Clear Waivers, Meyers Assigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ben Meyers has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate, while defensemen Brad Hunt and Jack Ahcan have cleared waivers and will also report to the Eagles.

Meyers, 24, notched six goals and 18 assists in 30 games with the Eagles last season, while also netting four goals in 39 NHL contests with Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound center has appeared in 44 career NHL games with the Avalanche, collecting five goals and six penalty minutes.

Prior to making the jump to the pro game, Meyers spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he amassed 95 points (39g/56a) in 102 career NCAA contests and served as captain in 2021-22. He led all Gophers skaters in points (41) and goals (17) during the 2021-22 campaign, both career-high marks, and also paced the team in game-winning tallies (5) and overtime goals (2). Meyers was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was named one of three hat trick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. He was also named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team and was an NCAA West Second-Team All-American selection.

Hunt led all Eagles defensemen last season with seven goals, while generating 21 points in just 24 AHL games with Colorado. The 34-year-old also appeared in 47 NHL games during the 2022-23 season with the Avalanche, notching four goals and six assists.

Hunt has posted 230 points in 311 career AHL contests and led the league's blueliners with a career-high 19 goals with the Oklahoma City Barons during the 2014-15 season. In addition to his time in the AHL, the Maple Ridge, British Columbia native has posted 26 goals and 60 assists in 288 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers.

Ahcan recorded 36 points (5g/31a) in 68 contests with the AHL's Providence Bruins during the 2022-23 season. He ranked second among Providence defensemen in points and finished tied for second on the team in assists. The 26-year-old appeared in four postseason contests with Providence, tallying two points (1g/1a) to finish tied for first among Bruins blueliners.

The Savage, Minnesota, native has appeared in 133 career regular-season AHL contests, all with Providence, collecting 69 points (12g/57a). The defenseman has recorded two points (1g/1a) in six career AHL postseason outings. Ahcan has skated in nine career NHL games, tallying one point (1g/0a) and made his NHL debut on March 18, 2021 at Buffalo. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound blueliner also appeared in two ECHL contests with the Jacksonville Icemen during the 2020-21 season.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

