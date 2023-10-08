Detroit Assigns Four to Grand Rapids
October 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday assigned forwards Jonatan Berggren, Cross Hanas and Elmer Soderblom, and defenseman Simon Edvinsson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins will begin practices in Grand Rapids tomorrow at 11 a.m. in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.
The Griffins will begin practices in Grand Rapids tomorrow at 11 a.m. in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.
