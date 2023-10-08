San Diego Falls, 6-2, in Lone Preseason Contest

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Ontario Reign, 6-2, tonight in their one and only preseason game during the team's 2023 Training Camp. Scott Harrington and Jaxsen Wiebe (Wee-b) scored for the Gulls, who will face Ontario in the 2023-24 AHL season opener on Friday, Oct. 13 at Toyota Arena. Following the game, Brayden Tracey, Wiebe (Wee-b) and Gulls head coach Matt McIlvane spoke about the team's performance and areas to improve before the rematch on Friday.

