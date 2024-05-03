Pivetta Fans Five in Rehab Start, WooSox Fall to LHV 7-1

WORCESTER, MA - Red Sox rehabber Nick Pivetta struck out five batters in three innings, but the Worcester Red Sox (13-16) saw their three-game win streak end with a 7-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-15) on Thursday night at Polar Park.

Rehabbing a right elbow flexor strain, Pivetta (L, 0-1) threw 62 pitches (36 strikes), and his fastball topped out at 96 miles per hour. After the first five batters reached on two walks and three singles - including a two-run hit from Weston Wilson - Pivetta retired nine batters in a row with five strikeouts along the way. He induced six swings and misses, including two with his sweeper and two with his curveball.

Pivetta walked the only two batters he faced in the fourth inning and was removed in favor of Jorge Benitez. Lehigh Valley broke open the game from there with RBI singles from Aramis Garcia and Kody Clemens, which led to a three-run blast from Darick Hall that made it 7-1.

After a 48-minute rain delay, Brian Van Belle pitched brilliantly for four innings, holding Lehigh Valley hitless with one walk and three strikeouts. Melvin Adon handled a 1-2-3 ninth and punched out two batters.

IronPigs starter Michael Mercado issued five walks in 2.2 innings, but Worcester's run production was limited to an RBI double from Mark Kolozvary (COALS-vary) in the second inning.

Chase Meidroth drew three walks, and now ranks fifth in the International League with a .455 on-base percentage. Nathan Hickey went 2-for-4 with a walk to extend his season-high five-game hit streak (.350, 3 XBH, 6 RBI).

Tyler McKay (W, 1-1) recorded the final out of the third and the first out of the fourth to earn the win.

