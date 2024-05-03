SWB Game Notes - May 3

May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-9) @ Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (16-14)

Game 30 | Road Game 19 | Friday, May 3, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (2-1, 3.09) vs RHP Max Meyer (0-1, 7.71)

TEAMS TWENTIETH: With a victory last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre became the first team in Minor League baseball to 20 wins. They have sole possession of first place in the International League. The team has a three-game advantage over Omaha and have the highest run differential (+44) in the league. Sacramento in the Pacific Coast League also reached 20 wins late last night.

PITCHING ON TOP- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.38. They have also allowed the least amount of runs with 111 this summer, 16 fewer than the next team. They are also lead in saves with ten total.

SHUTOUT CITY- The RailRiders shutout their opponent for the third time this season yesterday and their second in a row. SWB is 3-0 in shutout contests. Their first was 3-0 win at Norfolk on April 13. On Wednesday night the team won 5-0 and followed last night with a 2-0 win over the Jumbo Shrimp.It has now been 19 consecutive scoreless innings for the pitching staff. The RailRiders had not pitched back-to-back shutouts since a doubleheader sweep at Buffalo on June 5, 2019 and they went on to toss 24 scoreless frames in a row. The club had not recorded consecutive shutouts in nine-inning games since June 17 and 18, 2017, also at Buffalo.

MOSQUEDA MOVIN' - Oddanier Mosqueda has made twleve appearances on the season, the most of any player in the Yankees affiliates. He has had scoreless outings nine of the dozen times and has totaled 21 strikeouts in fifteen and a third frames.

MAURICIO MONEY - Alex Mauricio has worked four straight scoreless appearances with the RailRiders this season. From April 16 until now, Mauricio has pitched eight and a third clean allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out six. Despite spending time in Double-A Somerset, all six of his appearances this summer have come with SWB. Mauricio holds a 2.13 ERA in twelve and two thirds innings, letting up runs in only one of his outings.

FOR THE TEAM- SWB has recorded 13 sacrifice hits through their first 29 games of the season, including 13 sac flies After Caleb Durbin laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt yesterday, the team already has two on the summer. Last season the team had just four sac bunts and 34 sac flies.

CLOSING SPEED - SWB struggled out of the gate the season to seal the deal on ballgames going 0-for-5 int the saves category to start the summer. After that the team had eight straight games where they recorded the save to nab the victory. They have now totalled a minor league high, tied with Oklahoma City, with 11 on the season. Three players have a pair of saves on the season while six have recorded at least one.

WHERE'S TANNER? - Tanner Tully went from recording a three-inning save last week at Durham to pitching four shutout frames at the start of last nights contest. The southpaw has had three starts and two relief appearances on the season.

DURBIN'S DOUBLES- Caleb Durbin notched his 11th double of the season yesterday, putting him in second place in all of the International League. With a triple and a pair of homers, he leads the team alongside Everson Pereira with the most extra base hits.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.