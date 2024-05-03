Stripers' Early Lead Uprooted by Offensive Outburst from Durham in 8-5 Loss

May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Four scoreless innings started the night for Dylan Dodd as the Gwinnett Stripers (13-16) built a 2-0 lead, but the Durham Bulls (12-18) sparked a wave of offense with seven runs across the fifth and sixth innings to turn the game around and hand the Stripers an 8-5 loss on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: David Fletcher started the scoring for the second straight night with an RBI single in the first inning. Gwinnett added to the lead with an RBI single from Alejo Lopez in the third inning to make it 2-0. Jonny DeLuca drove a three-run homer to launch Durham ahead in the fifth inning. The Bulls padded the lead to 8-2 before a three-run home run by Andrew Velazquez (3) in the eighth brought Gwinnett within three runs at 8-5.

Key Contributors: Fletcher and Lopez both recorded three-hit nights and each drove in a run for the Stripers. Velazquez (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs) had the biggest swing for Gwinnett with his third home of the season. For Durham, DeLuca delivered with his second homer of the series and four RBIs.

Noteworthy: After not hitting a home run in 10 consecutive games, the Stripers now have two in the last two games as Velazquez and Lopez have each gone deep.

Next Game (Friday, May 3): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Darius Vines (0-0, 4.34 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Taj Bradley (MLB Rehab) for Durham. It's Summer Batdown at Coolray Field, as the Stripers pay tribute to our favorite high-octane, choke-slamming wrestlers. Friday Fireworks follow the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.