Offense Explodes at Huntington Park on Wednesday Night

May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Wednesday night at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers got their second straight win over the Toledo Mud Hens, 14-8, by crushing four home runs with seventeen hits.

Columbus overcame a six-run deficit in the 1st inning, thanks in large part to a grand slam off the bat of Johnathan Rodriguez in the bottom of the opening frame.

Myles Straw added his first home run of the season in the 2nd inning after having tripled in his first at-bat. Daniel Schneeman hit a three-run blast in the 4th inning. Kyle Manzardo's solo shot in the 6th inning proved to be the final tally in the wild affair at Huntington Park.

Rehabbing left-handed hurler Sam Hentges, in his second appearance of the season, earned the victory with a pair of strikeouts in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen.

The series continues between the Clippers and Mud Hens at Huntington Park on Thirsty Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.