Knights Drop Game Four to Redbirds, 5-0

May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights rallied in the ninth inning, but still fell to the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night in game four of the six-game series by a score of 5-0 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

RHP Nick Nastrini (0-3, 7.56) started Friday's game for the Knights and was hard luck losing pitcher. Nastrini was sharp on the night, allowing just one earned run (two runs) on five hits over six innings pitched. He walked just one and fanned six batters.

The Redbirds jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a solo home run from Thomas Saggese, his fourth of the season. Memphis added one more run in the top of the third inning and then broke out the offense in the top of the seventh inning with three runs. The seventh inning was highlighted by back-to-back doubles from César Prieto (one-run) and Luken Baker (two-run).

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Saturday night at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast live on My 12 WMYT with Dick Cooke joining Matt and Mike in the booth. First pitch of game five is set for 6:05 p.m. from the home of the Knights on Saturday.

