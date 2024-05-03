RHP Touki Toussaint activated off Injured List

May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. game tonight against the Memphis Redbirds from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

RHP Touki Toussaint , who was placed on the 7-Day Injured list back on April 19, was activated today. This season, Toussaint has posted a 1-0 record with a 2.89 ERA in three appearances (8 SO/9.1 IP) with the Knights.

RHP Lane Ramsey was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. With the Knights this season, Ramsey is 1-1 with one save and a 5.52 ERA in 13 games this season (18 SO/14.2 IP).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.