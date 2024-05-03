RHP Touki Toussaint activated off Injured List
May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. game tonight against the Memphis Redbirds from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.
RHP Touki Toussaint , who was placed on the 7-Day Injured list back on April 19, was activated today. This season, Toussaint has posted a 1-0 record with a 2.89 ERA in three appearances (8 SO/9.1 IP) with the Knights.
RHP Lane Ramsey was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. With the Knights this season, Ramsey is 1-1 with one save and a 5.52 ERA in 13 games this season (18 SO/14.2 IP).
