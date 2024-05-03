Stripers' Late Rally Capped by Leury Garcia's Walk-Off Heroics
May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Clutch moments from the Gwinnett Stripers (14-16) throughout the later innings culminated in a game-winning sacrifice fly from Leury Garcia as the Stripers battled back from deficits on two occasions to secure their first walk-off victory of the season 5-4 over the Durham Bulls on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Both teams traded big blows in the early stages as Ruben Cardenas hit a two-run homer in the first inning to put Durham ahead 2-0. Forrest Wall answered with a solo shot (1) to right field to make it 2-1 in the home half. Ronny Simon homered in the second to make it 3-1. Gwinnett inched closer with an RBI single from Luis Liberato in the seventh and tied the game at 3-3 on an RBI single by Andrew Velazquez in the ninth. After Durham scored the automatic runner in the 10th, the Stripers tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the frame on a fielding error by Josh Lowe in center field and win it 5-4 on the sacrifice fly from Garcia.
Key Contributors: Wall (2-for-4, HR, RBI) in the first inning and Velazquez in the ninth inning (2-for-4) each had momentous swings for Gwinnett, while Garcia (1-for-4, RBI) provided the game-winning RBI. For Durham, Cardenas and Simon both homered while Taj Bradley held the Stripers without a run through six innings.
Noteworthy: The walk-off victory was the 71st all-time for Gwinnett and the fifth time the team has done so on a sacrifice fly. The leadoff homer was the first for a Striper since Wall himself did so on August 17, 2023, at Durham. The Stripers won their first game of the 2024 season when trailing after eight innings and are now 1-13 on the season in such situations.
Next Game (Friday, May 4): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Allan Winans (1-2, 2.86 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Shane Baz (MLB Rehab) for Durham. It's Star Wars Night at Coolray Field as the first 500 kids 12 and under will receive Stripers Glowsaber. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday home games this season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 3, 2024
- Stripers' Early Lead Uprooted by Offensive Outburst from Durham in 8-5 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Iowa Drops Third Straight to Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Break Away in the Sixth for Indians' First Loss of Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers' Late Rally Capped by Leury Garcia's Walk-Off Heroics - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds No-Hit by Norfolk - Nashville Sounds
- Toledo Wins Despite Rainy Weather in Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- Gwinnett Steals 5-4 Extra Inning Win Over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- Bisons' Offense Comes Through In 10-4 Win Against Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Nightmare Sixth Inning Dooms Syracuse in 10-1 Loss at Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Varland Dominates, Saints Blank Bats in Under Two Hours, 4-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Drop Game Four to Redbirds, 5-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Ride Big Sixth Inning In Victory Over Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Throw 1st Combined No-Hitter in Orioles Affiliate History in Win - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Pitching Silents Knights to Take Third Straight - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Shut Out In St. Paul 4-0 - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Drop Fourth Straight Game - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 'Pigs Doubled up by WooSox on Friday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Valdez Homers as WooSox Beat IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Nick Gonzales Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- May 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- RHP Touki Toussaint activated off Injured List - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Drop Fourth Straight Game - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Batter Jacksonville Early in Easy Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Offense Explodes at Huntington Park on Wednesday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Billy Bashes as Indians Defeat Bisons, 6-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - May 3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 3 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Kjerstad, Povich Win Player and Pitcher of the Month - Norfolk Tides
- Minor League Baseball Announces April Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Red Wings Partner with Lilac Festival to Launch Lilac-Inspired Identity - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Fall to Redbirds on Thursday, 5-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Pivetta Fans Five in Rehab Start, WooSox Fall to LHV 7-1 - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers' Early Lead Uprooted by Offensive Outburst from Durham in 8-5 Loss
- Stripers' Late Rally Capped by Leury Garcia's Walk-Off Heroics
- Stripers' Early Lead Uprooted by Offensive Outburst from Durham in 8-5 Loss
- AJ Smith-Shawver Shines as Gwinnett Splits Doubleheader with Durham
- Stripers, Durham Postponed Tuesday at Coolray Field