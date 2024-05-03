Billy Bashes as Indians Defeat Bisons, 6-4

INDIANAPOLIS - A tie-breaking two-run home run off the bat of Billy McKinney in the fifth inning lifted the Indianapolis Indians past the Buffalo Bisons in a 6-4 victory at Victory Field on Thursday night. It was Indy's third win of the homestand.

With Buffalo leading, 4-3, in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Indians (15-12) broke through with a three-run frame that would win the game. The rally got started with two outs, when Canaan Smith-Njigba roped a double to the right-field corner to score Jake Lamb from second base and tie the game. McKinney then blasted his second hit of the night with a go-ahead two-run shot off Chad Dallas (L, 0-2). Eight of the nine starters for Indy recorded at least one hit in the victory.

Buffalo (16-13) got the scoring start in the second inning after a Steward Berroa line-drive single to plate Luis De Los Santos. Indy then took the lead in the second with three runs courtesy a Dustin Peterson RBI single, Nick Gonzales sacrifice fly and Yasmani Grandal RBI double.

The Bisons then recaptured the lead with a three-run third inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Payton Henry.

Cam Alldred (W, 1-3) allowed four runs and punched out four in 5.0 innings of work. After exiting the game, Connor Sadzeck, Geronimo Franzua and Brent Honeywell (S, 2) held Buffalo scoreless over the final four innings.

Indianapolis and Buffalo will square off in the fourth game of the six-game set tomorrow at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Andrew Bash (1-0, 4.28) gets the nod for the Bisons while the Indians have yet to name a starter.

