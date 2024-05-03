Tides Throw 1st Combined No-Hitter in Orioles Affiliate History in Win

NASHVILLE, TN --- The Norfolk Tides (16-15) defeated the Nashville Sounds (13-18), 2-0, on Friday night at First Horizon Park. Chayce McDermott was perfect through six innings, as the Tides notched their longest winning streak since July 18 - 25, 2018 and their first combined no hitter in Orioles affiliate history.

The two teams stood tied at 0-0 through the first three innings Friday night. In the top of the fourth, Coby Mayo reached base, and Kyle Stowers collected a one out double, his 11th of the season. Daniel Johnson broke the stalemate with a sacrifice fly out that brought home Mayo and gave the Tides a 1-0 lead.

Norfolk extended their lead in the top of the fifth thanks to three hits and an RBI double from Jackson Holliday that brought in Shayne Fontana to give the Tides a 2-0 advantage.

On the mound, Chayce McDermott held steady through 6.2 innings to ensure the Tides held onto their lead. He did not allow a hit and walked two batters while taking a perfect game into the seventh inning and striking out a career high 11 batters. Nolan Hoffman followed first in relief, tossing 1.1 hitless innings while striking out two batters and facing the minimum. Kaleb Ort finished out the no hitter in the bottom of the ninth, tossing a perfect inning to notch the win and his second save of the season.

Game five of the series is at 7:35 p.m. tomorrow night. RHP Garrett Stallings (0-0, 5.84) is on the hill for Norfolk to make his first start of the year, while RHP Carlos Rodriguez (1-4, 8.13) will start for the Sounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

A Performance for the Ages: In his start against the Sounds, Chayce McDermott worked 6.2 hitless innings while allowing two walks...he took a perfect game into the seventh inning, facing the minimum until a leadoff walk that inning...McDermott set a career high in strikeouts with 11, becoming the first Tides pitcher to fan at least 11 in a game since Grayson Rodriguez on July 4, 2023 at Durham when he struck out 12...his sixth strikeout of the evening in the third marked his 100th career Triple-A punch out through 17 starts with the Tides...it's the quickest a Norfolk pitcher has reached the 100 strikeout mark...Joe Ryan with Durham and St. Paul is the only International League pitcher since at least 2005 to reach 100 Triple-A strikeouts quicker.

Holliday Season: Going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI tonight was Jackson Holliday...his RBI double in the top of the fifth was his eighth two-bagger of the season and traveled 378 feet, the fourth-longest double by a Norfolk hitter this season...through 15 games with the Tides this season, Holliday is batting .287 (19-for-66) with 21 runs, eight doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI and ranks seventh in the International League with a .442 on-base percentage.

Stowers Power: Extending his hitting streak to five games tonight was Kyle Stowers...he went 1-for-4 with a double, marking the fourth game in his last five outings that he's recorded an extra base hit...the double, Stowers' 11th of the season, marked his 104th career extra base hit with the Tides, tying him with Dariel Álvarez for the second-most extra base hits in Orioles affiliate franchise history.

A No-No!: Combining to throw a no hitter tonight were Chayce McDermott, Nolan Hoffman and Kaleb Ort...it's the first combined no hitter in Orioles affiliate franchise history, and the first Tides no hitter since Chris Tillman no hit Gwinnett on April 28, 2010...Dave Telgheder also worked a no hitter against Pawtucket on May 15, 1992.

