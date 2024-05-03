Red Wings Partner with Lilac Festival to Launch Lilac-Inspired Identity

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce a historic partnership with the Rochester Lilac Festival. The Red Wings will don Lilac Festival-inspired uniforms during their games from May 14 to May 19, coinciding with the Lilac Festival running from May 10 to May 19. This iconic collaboration is aimed at honoring the rich, storied history of Rochester while also showcasing the exciting innovation the city is cultivating.

The various logos and apparel pieces are attached. Fans can purchase various lilac-inspired merchandise, including hats, jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. Fans can check out all the products in the Lilac Collection at RedWingsBaseball.com .

The Lilac Festival, a beloved tradition dating back to 1898, has long been a symbol of Rochester's beauty and resilience. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the nation's most cherished floral festivals, attracting visitors from near and far to marvel at the city's blooming lilacs and partake in various festivities.

Similarly, the Rochester Red Wings boast a storied history deeply intertwined with the fabric of Rochester. Professional baseball has existed in Rochester since 1877, and the Red Wings have been a source of pride for the city, providing generations of fans with thrilling baseball action and unforgettable memories at Silver Stadium and now Innovative Field.

Rochester Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON excitedly stated, "We are consistently trying to do promotions that will elicit pride in the community we know and love, and this collaboration between two of Rochester's most iconic entities is something everyone in town can embrace. We look forward to celebrating the Lilac Festival and Rochester during our May 14-19 homestand."

NAOMI SILVER, President, CEO, and COO of the Rochester Red Wings, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with the Lilac Festival is a celebration of Rochester's vibrant community and our shared heritage. By wearing these lilac-inspired uniforms, we aim to continue further deepening our connection with the city and its residents, honoring a tradition that blossoms alongside our community spirit each spring. We are excited to bring this unique element to our games, enhancing the experience for our fans and further rooting our team in the heart of Rochester."

"The Lilac Festival and Red Wings baseball are two things I look forward to every spring, and this collaboration between two of Rochester's great institutions is one we should all celebrate," said Monroe County Executive ADAM BELLO. "These uniforms reflect our history as the Flower City, and I'll wear my Red Wings Lilac jersey with pride."

"The partnership between the Red Wings and the Lilac Festival highlights two of our most valued, long-standing Rochester institutions," said Mayor MALIK D. EVANS. "I'm thrilled the lilacs will be the star of the show at both Highland Park and Innovative Field this year. On behalf of the City of Rochester, I would like to thank the Rochester Red Wings and the Lilac Festival Committee for making this year's festival one our community won't forget!"

"We couldn't be more excited to see two standout Rochester institutions - the Rochester Lilac Festival and the Rochester Red Wings - teaming up for this year's festival," said DON JEFFRIES, President & CEO, Visit Rochester. "Congratulations to all on this winning partnership."

The Red Wings collaborated on the Lilac-inspired identity with the Washington Nationals Senior Creative Director, KERIN KOLONOSKIE, who attended Alfred University (1996). Kolonoskie oversees all aspects of the creative department, including brand development, marketing, advertising, photography, and uniform design for the Nationals. The Holbrook, New York native is also responsible for one of Major League Baseball's most popular Nike City Connect uniforms, launching Washington's iconic cherry blossoms jerseys in 2022.

For more information about the Rochester Red Wings and the Lilac Festival partnership, please visit RedWingsBaseball.com .

About the Rochester Lilac Festival The Rochester Lilac Festival is an award-winning, time-honored tradition celebrated every spring since 1898, in accordance with the blooming of the most extensive collection of lilacs in the Northeast. On average, more than 500,000 visitors from across Western and Upstate NY, the tri-state area, and Canada attend the 10-day free festival each year.

In 2024, the festival will return with 80+ musical performances, 300+ juried arts and craft vendors, small businesses, kids' activities, and the star of the show - the fragrant lilac blossoms. The annual event is hosted by the Lilac Festival Board, which includes Monroe County, the City of Rochester and Visit Rochester.

