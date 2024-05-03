Bisons Break Away in the Sixth for Indians' First Loss of Homestand
May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Buffalo Bisons scored in five consecutive innings as the Indianapolis Indians suffered their first loss of the homestand on Friday night at Victory Field, 10-4.
After tying the game at 2-2 in the fifth, the Bisons (17-13) outscored the Indians 8-2 in the final four innings to erupt for the win. The game-winning runs came in the sixth inning against J.C. Flowers (L, 2-1) after two walks, two errors and an RBI single by Leo Jimenez.
Buffalo got on the board first in the top of the third inning, after Steward Berroa singled to left and was then knocked in after swiping a bag by a Spencer Horwitz single. The lead was short-lived, with Indianapolis (15-13) responding in the bottom half on a two-run single by Jake Lamb.
Following a Jimenez leadoff walk and a Will Robertson single, Buffalo tied the game in the fifth on a Cam Eden sacrifice fly. The Bisons then continued the momentum for the win.
Bisons reliver Hayden Juenger (W, 2-0) punched out five in 2.0 innings of work. He led the bullpen as four relievers combined for eight punchouts in 5.0 innings.
The Indians defense committed six errors, their most since also having six on May 21, 2022, vs. Toledo.
Indianapolis and Buffalo will square off in the fifth game of the six-game set tomorrow at 6:35 PM ET. Neither team has named a starting pitcher.
