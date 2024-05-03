Iowa Drops Third Straight to Omaha

May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-15) lost their third consecutive game to the Omaha Storm Chasers (17-11) by a 7-4 score tonight at Principal Park. It marked the first time this season Iowa has lost three straight games.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Brennen Davis, but Omaha tied the game at 1-1 in the second with a sacrifice fly of their own by Cam Devanney.

The Storm Chasers broke open the game with a six-run sixth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Drew Waters.

Iowa cut the Omaha lead to 7-2 in the bottom half of the sixth as Davis singled home a run. In the seventh, Iowa trimmed the deficit to 7-3, with Luis Vazquez scoring on a balk.

Iowa scored another run in the ninth on a fielder's choice to cut the lead to 7-4 and loaded the bases with two outs, but Davis flew out to end the game.

POSTGAME NOTES: The I-Cubs have lost three straight games for the first time since they dropped four straight from Sept. 22-24, 2023. Darius Hill has hit safely in nine straight games, batting .429 (15-for-35) during that span.

Iowa will play vs. Omaha on Friday for the fifth of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 3:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

