Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 3 vs. Syracuse

May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (16-12) vs. Rochester Red Wings (13-13)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Justin Jarvis (NR) vs. RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 5.19)

SCARY HOURS: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Syracuse Mets in game three of their six-game set last night, 12-6, falling behind two games to one in the series...1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his eighth home run of the season, and SS JACKSON CLUFF connected on the first of Triple-A homer in the same inning...2B JAKE ALU picked up his first three-hit game of the season and scored a run, while LHP JOE LA SORSA logged a season-high 3.1 innings of work in relief...the Red Wings look to even the series once again tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Mets RHP Justin Jarvis...

Rochester surrendered eight runs in the first inning yesterday, their most allowed in the opening frame since 6/8/2022 at St. Paul.

JERSEY JAKE : 2B JAKE ALU paced the offense with three hits yesterday, going 3-for-4 with a run scored...this is his third multi-hit game of the season, and his first three-hit game since 6/29/23 at Lehigh Valley...through 18 career games against the Mets since 2022, he posts a .357 batting average (25-for-70) with four home runs, seven doubles, 17 RBI, three walks, 12 runs scored, and a 1.002 OPS against...

Since making his Triple-A debut on 7/12/2022, Alu has 12 games with at least three hits, most among any Red Wing since that date.

LA SORSA-RY: LHP JOE LA SORSA turned in a season-high 3.1 innings of relief yesterday, allowing one earned on five hits while striking out one...this is his longest outing out of the bullpen since 9/10/2023 against Los Angeles-NL, with Washington (3.2).

TRAVIS BLANKEN-HOMER: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading eighth homer of the season to put the Wings on the board in the sixth yesterday, a 384-foot solo shot that highlighted a 1-for-4 day...eight home runs is tied for the fifth-most in the International League, three off the lead (Coby Mayo, NOR)...seven of his eight long balls this season have been off right-handed pitching, and six of the eight have come at Innovative Field.

CLUFF THE MAGIC DRAGON: SS JACKSON CLUFF laced a line drive off the right field foul pole for his first Triple-A home run yesterday, a three-run shot that came off the bat at 100.8 MPH...this was his first home run since 8/4/2023, and first three-RBI game since 7/29/2023, both with Double-A Harrisburg...

Cluff is the eighth Red Wing to homer this season.

CAN YOU TAKE ME BLEIER: LHP RICHARD BLEIER turned in 1.1 scoreless innings last night, allowing one hit while striking out one...across seven career appearances (1 start) against Syracuse dating back to 4/24/2016 with Scranton/WB, he posts' a 2.20 ERA (4 ER/16.1 IP) with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

