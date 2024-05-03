RailRiders Batter Jacksonville Early in Easy Victory

May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville, FL - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-2 on Friday at 121 Financial Ballpark. The RailRiders sent all nine hitters to the plate in a four-run second inning to grab the lead for good and secure their fourth straight victory.

Caleb Durbin led off the top of the first inning with a double and scored on a two-base hit from Carlos Narvaez, staking the RailRiders to an early 1-0 advantage. The Jumbo Shrimp answered quickly, scoring twice on three hits off SWB starter Edgar Barclay in the bottom of the inning to take their first lead of the series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre regained the lead quickly in the top of the second. Josh VanMeter doubled to start the inning against Max Meyer and Greg Allen walked. Luis Gonzalez singled VanMeter home to tie the game and move Allen to third. Brandon Lockridge dropped a bunt single to drive in Allen for a 3-2 edge. With two outs, Narvaez singled in a pair with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 5-2.

Barclay settled in after the first, facing no more than four batters in each of the next five innings. The southpaw went six frames, striking out six and walking three.

T.J. Rumfield led off the seventh inning with his second home run of the season; a 365-foot shot to right to add to the lead. One batter later, Jose Rojas hit a solo blast to 379 feet to left for a 7-2 RailRiders lead.

Barclay (W, 3-1) notched the win, while Clayton Andrews and Anthony Misiewicz shut down the Jumbo Shrimp over the final three innings. Meyer (L, 0-2) surrendered the first five runs and took the loss.

Narvaez drove in three to lead Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense. Rumfield and Naravez had multi-hit efforts and eight of nine players reached base in the club's fourth straight win.

The RailRiders and Jumbo Shrimp play game five of this series in Florida on Saturday at 1:05 P.M. Cody Poteet will get the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and face Jacksonville's Patrick Monteverde. The RailRiders continue this set through Sunday and return to PNC Field for a series next week against the Rochester Red Wings. For promotional information or to purchase tickets for the next series at PNC Field, visit www.swbrailriders.com .

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

21-9

