Jumbo Shrimp Drop Fourth Straight Game

May 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jonah Bride and Will Banfield each lashed two hits and collected an RBI on Friday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp suffered their fourth straight loss in a 7-2 defeat to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders from 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the Jumbo Shrimp (16-15) ahead 2-1, Josh VanMeter started the RailRiders (21-9) second inning with a double. He advanced to third on a balk before Greg Allen walked and stole second. Luis González and Brandon Lockridge followed with RBI singles off Jacksonville starter Max Meyer (0-2) to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front. Caleb Durbin was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out. Following a strikeout and fielder's choice putout at the plate, Carlos Narvaez brought in two more runs with a base knock to center to make it 5-2.

The score remained that way until the seventh, when T.J. Rumfield and Jose Rojas each went yard to set the margin at 7-2.

The RailRiders got out to the lead in their first at-bats. Caleb Durbin led off the game with a double. After Meyer struck out the next two hitters, Narvaez lashed a two-bagger to bring in Durbin for the game's first run.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck back in their half of the first. Victor Mesa Jr. doubled off RailRiders starter Edgar Barclay (3-1) and Jake Burger walked. Bride followed with an RBI single and two batters later, Banfield did the same to make it 2-1.

Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre meet again in Saturday's 1:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-0, 3.12 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against RailRiders RHP Cody Poteet (2-0, 1.74 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com .

On Margaritaville Day, the first 2,000 fans will receive a bucket hat giveaway presented by Miller Electric.

