Pitching Stymies Mud Hens as Indians Prevail Late

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, Ohio - Billy McKinney roped a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning to lift the Indianapolis Indians past the Toledo Mud Hens on a rainy Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field, 4-3.

After the Mud Hens (5-6) tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, the Indians (6-5) responded in the top half of the ninth to level the series at one game apiece. Nick Gonzales, who committed a throwing error that allowed two runs to score in the eighth, laced his second double of the game with one away in the ninth to tee up McKinney's game-winning knock. Geronimo Franzua (S, 3) then slammed the door on Toledo with a perfect frame.

Brilliant pitching was on full display on both sides in the first five scoreless innings. Eric Lauer held the Mud Hens hitless while striking out five against four walks in 3.2 innings pitched, and Kyle Nicolas kept Indy's no-hit bid intact while pitching around two walks of his own in 1.1 innings of work. Mud Hens hurler Devin Sweet matched Lauer pitch-for-pitch with four strikeouts in 3.0 perfect innings.

One inning after loading the bases with no outs and failing to scratch across the game's first run, Indianapolis pushed two across in the sixth to claim its first lead. Carter Bins provided the first run of the night with a two-out, bases-loaded walk. On the next play, Matt Gorski hit a hard grounder to third for an infield single that scored Malcom Nuñez. Gilberto Celestino was thrown out at home plate as he attempted to score from second base on the play.

In the bottom of the sixth, Wily Peralta took over for Nicolas and allowed a one-out double to Justice Bigbie. After issuing a walk to former Indian Bligh Madris, Peralta uncorked a wild pitch that led to a throwing error by Bins and Toledo's first run.

The Indians extended their lead back to two in the seventh thanks to Gonzales and Jake Lamb. Gonzales drilled a two-bagger to open the frame and scored on Lamb's ground ball through the left side of the infield. The 3-1 advantage held until the Indians committed their third error of the game in the eighth.

J.C. Flowers (W, 1-0) was charged with a blown save despite both runs in the eighth being unearned. Trey Wingenter (L, 1-2) gave up two hits in the decisive ninth for Toledo.

Gonzales, McKinney and Lamb each collected two hits, and the Indians' pitching staff limited the Mud Hens to two total hits.

Indianapolis and Toledo square off Thursday at 6:35 PM ET in the MiLB.TV Game of the Day. RHP Paul Skenes (0-0, 0.00) is set to make his third Triple-A start and will be opposed by RHP Keider Montero (0-0, 0.00).

