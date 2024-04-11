RailRiders Keep Norfolk on the Skids

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders battled back to beat the Norfolk Tides 4-3 on a Thursday matinee contest. The RailRiders have won the first three games against one of the top teams in the International League and are on a four-game win streak.

In the second inning, Jeter Downs notched the first run of the game with a homer to left field.

The RailRiders added one in the next frame to go up 2-0. Back-to-back walks were issued to Brandon Lockridge and Caleb Durbin. An RBI double off the bat of Everson Pereira was just the second hit of the game for SWB.

A three-run shot from Michael Perez put Norfolk up 3-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tried to rally back in the ninth inning. Jordan Groshans reached on an error and Josh Breaux singled to reach. Then Josh VanMeter worked a walk to load the bases. Lockridge followed with a line drive double to left center field, scoring two runs. The RailRiders were up 4-3 late.

Norfolk put up a fight in the bottom half putting two on the basepaths, but Jake Cousins (S, 1) stranded them there for the victory.

Yoendrys Gómez was sharp in his start, pitching three clean innings. The Yankees #18 prospect struck out six. Yorlin Calderon (W, 1-0) tossed three shutout innings after joining the team earlier this morning.

Southpaw John Means worked three frames on a Major League rehab appearance. Bruce Zimmerman (L, 1-1) recorded five quiet innings of work.

The RailRiders continue their series in Norfolk against the Triple-A Baltimore Orioles affiliate. The week continues with a game on Friday at 6:35 PM. The team will return to PNC Field to take on the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs beginning on Tuesday, April 16. Tickets and more information are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

