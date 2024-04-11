Chasers Dominate Stripers in Game Three 18-9

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won in dominating fashion, 18-9 over the Gwinnett Stripers Thursday night at Werner Park to extend their winning streak to five games, including each of the first three in this week's series.

Omaha's offense struggled early as the club went hitless through the first three innings. On the other side, Gwinnett jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning as the second batter of the game, Andrew Velazquez, homered to right field for a quick 1-0 Striper lead.

Gwinnett inflicted more damage in the fourth inning as a single, walk and pair of doubles plated three more runs, with the first five batters of the inning reaching base safely. Omaha starter Daniel Lynch IV worked out of trouble, retiring his next three batters but had to throw 38 pitches in the inning.

After Michael Massey singled to open the bottom of the fourth inning, the Chasers' first hit, Omaha catcher Logan Porter crushed his third home run of the year to right-center field to cut the deficit in half, a 4-2 score.

The Stripers struck for two more runs in the top of the fifth inning off of Walter Pennington, to increase their lead back to four runs, though Pennington struck out three around four singles.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Omaha's offense started to come alive as Nate Eaton crushed a double into left field and brought Devin Mann home, then scored from third the next at-bat as Drew Waters singled to left field to bring Omaha within two. While Waters was picked off for the second out of the inning MLB rehabber Michael Massey singled and Porter doubled him in to bring Omaha a run away from tying the game, 6-5 into the sixth inning.

While the bottom of the sixth opened with two quick outs, Cam Devanney and Mann found their way aboard, then came home to score the tying and go-ahead runs. Eaton hit what seemed to be a routine flyout to center field, but a missed catch error scored both brought Devanney and Mann for a 7-6 Omaha advantage. Waters ripped his third double of the season to score Eaton and Massey added to the run parade with a single of his own to bring Waters home and pushed the lead to 9-6.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Omaha loaded the bases with a double and pair of walks, then Waters unloaded his first home run of the year, a grand slam to right-center field that ballooned to the lead to13-6.

The Stripers inched closer in the top of the eighth, as two walks and three singles plated three runs, with Evan Sisk able to work out of further trouble on the mound after Steven Cruz got the first two outs of the inning.

With the Storm Chasers up 13-9 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, Gwinnett put a position player on the mound and Omaha blew the game wide open with 10 batters coming to the plate in the frame. When all was said and done, five runs scored in the inning on five hits and two walks, including a two-run double from Devanney, singles from Mann and Eaton, then a double from Waters to cap the 18-run night.

Waters finished the game 4-for-6 with a season-high nine total bases and seven runs batted in, the most RBI by a Storm Chaser in a game since Jimmy Paredes drove in eight on May 12, 2014 vs. New Orleans. Massey and Porter also contributed 3-hit nights, while Mann and Eaton had two hits each. Eight of nine players reached base and scored a run, including four runs scored by Mann and three by Eaton. The Chasers combined for nine extra-base hits, including 3 from each Water and Porter. Porter finished the day 3-for-4 with two walks and three runs batted in and found himself on base in five of six plate appearances in the contest.

Despite the early struggles, Lynch struck out a season-high six batters across 4.0 innings in his third start of the season. Behind Pennington's three punchouts, Tyler Duffey and Colin Selby each added one in scoreless innings of work. Cruz added one strikeout and Sisk struck out a pair over the last 1.1 innings of the game, which game Omaha's pitching staff a season-high 14 combined strikeouts in the game.

The Storm Chasers continue this six-game series with Gwinnett Friday, with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch at Werner Park.

