Homestand Highlights: April 16-21

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings take on the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) for the second homestand of the 2024 season!

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464 or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY APRIL 16 vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

HALF-PRICED TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are half-priced courtesy of M&T Bank

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY CELEBRATION: In honor of Jackie Robbinson Day on April 15 we will be celebrting on April 16. Any fan that wears their Jackie Robinson gear will receive 15% off in the Team Store. The first 200 kids will recieve a Jackie Robinson activities packet as we celebreate this National Icon and Trailblazer.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

WEDNESDAY APRIL 17 vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (GATES 10:00 AM, FIRST PITCH 11:05 AM)

CAREERS IN SPORTS DAY: Do you have high school or college students that are interested in working in sports? This is their chance to hear more about the many exciting career opportunites in the world of sports from a panel of professionals in the industry. Email [email protected] for more information. Presented By Alfred-State College

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

THURSDAY APRIL 18 vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

THURSDAY NIGHTS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates. The first 200 fans to buy a Homeplate at the Homeplate concessions stand will receive a commemorative Rochester Plates plate.

HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 beers from 5-6 pm courtesy of Bud Light

PLATES KOOZIE GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans 21+ will receive a Plates koozie courtesy of Bud Light

COLLEGE NIGHT: When you show your student, faculty, or college staff I.D. you will receive a ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars for just $16 courtesy of St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

FRIDAY APRIL 19 vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (GATES 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:05 PM)

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

SATURDAY APRIL 20 vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

SUNDAY APRIL 21 vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

AUTISM AWARENESS DAY: The ballpark will have lower volume levels throughout the stadium, in-game production will be altered to minimize abrupt sound effects, fans will be asked to refrain from using "noise makers", and a safe zone will be open all day long for those in need of a quiet reprieve from the game. For more information about this event, email [email protected]

For discounted tickets in the Sensory Safe Section click here

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.