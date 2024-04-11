Saints Power Past I-Cubs, 5-2

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (7-5) started hot when long-time major leaguer David Peralta singled to right with one out in the top of the first inning in his first at-bat as a member of the Cubs organization to drive in Pete Crow-Armstrong and take a 1-0 lead, but the Cubs' pitchers allowed two home runs, one a three-run shot, to give the St. Paul Saints (6-5) the 5-2 win.

The Cubs held their 1-0 advantage until Saints' shortstop Diego Castillo crushed a three-run shot off Iowa reliever Edwin Escobar in the bottom of the sixth with men on first and third and two outs.

Iowa catcher Ali Sanchez answered with a solo shot in the top half of the seventh to cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Saints would add two insurance run in the bottom of the seventh via a solo home run by centerfielder DaShawn Keirsey. and a sacrifice fly from catcher Patrick Winkel.

Iowa starter Chris Clarke went 3.2 innings and gave up three hits and five walks but didn't allow a run, while Escobar pitched 2.1 frames, gave up three hits, three earned runs and took his first loss of the season. St. Paul reliever Caleb Thielbar picked up his first win of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

David Peralta tallied a hit and an RBI in his first at-bat as a member of the Cubs organization in the top of the first inning.

Luis Vazquez and manager Marty Pevey were both ejected in the second inning after Vazquez was called out while trying to steal second, marking the first I-Cub ejections of the season.

