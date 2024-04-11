SNY to Broadcast Syracuse Mets Games on Television in 2024
April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will be on television in 2024 with at least six games scheduled to air on SNY as part of a new partnership. The first televised game will be Thursday, April 11th when Syracuse hosts the Worcester Red Sox at 6:35 p.m. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The broadcasts will be produced by the Syracuse Mets video production crew that also creates broadcasts for all 75 Syracuse home games online at MiLB.tv. Syracuse Mets broadcasters Michael Tricarico and Evan Stockton will provide play-by-play and color commentary for these television games on SNY.
The scheduled televised dates and air times are:
- Thursday, April 11th vs. Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox) - 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 25th vs. Columbus Clippers (Triple-A Cleveland Guardians) - 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 27th vs. Columbus Clippers (Triple-A Cleveland Guardians) - 1:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 20th vs. Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals) - 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, August 10th vs. Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox) - 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 25th vs. Durham Bulls (Triple-A Tampa Bay Rays) - 1:00 p.m.
Syracuse Mets individual game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plus Plans are all available now. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.
SNY to Broadcast Syracuse Mets Games on Television in 2024
