Bats, Clippers Postponed Thursday
April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Thursday's game at Louisville Slugger Field between the Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, April 12. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.
Tickets from Thursday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2024 Louisville Bats regular season home game (excluding Wednesday, July 3) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders can contact their account representatives for more information.
The Bats and Clippers resume their series on Friday with the doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Field. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.
