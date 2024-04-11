Stripers Routed 18-9 on Windy Night in Omaha
April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Gwinnett Stripers (6-6) struck early for leads of 4-0 and 6-2, but the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-4) piled up 18 runs after the third inning on the way to an 18-9 victory on Thursday night at a windy Werner Park.
Decisive Plays: Andrew Velazquez lofted a wind-aided solo home run (2) to right field for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, and RBI doubles by Alejo Lopez and Luke Williams helped extend the lead to 4-0 in the fourth. After Omaha scored twice against Dylan Dodd in the bottom of the fourth, Williams and Sandy Leon boosted the lead to 6-2 with a pair of RBI singles. Things got away from Gwinnett from there, with the Storm Chasers scoring three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and seventh, and five in the eighth.
Key Contributors: Williams (3-for-5, double, 3 RBIs), Lopez (3-for-5, double, 2 RBIs), and Leon (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in seven of Gwinnett's nine runs. Former Striper Drew Waters had a career night for Omaha, going 4-for-6 with two doubles, a grand slam (1), and seven RBIs.
Noteworthy: Leury Garcia went 2-for-6 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He's batting .444 (12-for-27, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 9 runs, 4 RBIs) on the streak. Catcher Ryan Casteel made his first career pitching appearance in the eighth, yielding five runs over 1.0 inning.
Next Game (Friday, April 12): Gwinnett at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. ET at Werner Park. RHP Darius Vines (0-0, 3.75 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Luis Cessa (0-0, 3.86 ERA) for the Storm Chasers. Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 16): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) at Coolray Field as the Stripers will give away limited edition green Stripers shirseys of former Gwinnett star and current Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 11, 2024
- Stripers Routed 18-9 on Windy Night in Omaha - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Routed 18-9 on Windy Night in Omaha - Gwinnett Stripers
- McGreevy Mutes Sounds, Earns First Win of 2024 - Memphis Redbirds
- Bullpen Dominates, Castillo's Late Home Run Propels Saints to 5-2 Win - St. Paul Saints
- López Homers But Jacksonville Falls 6-2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hamel Shines on Mound as Syracuse Rallies Back for 5-4 Win Over Worcester on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Three Homers Not Enough for 'Pigs as Bulls Rally Late - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Durham Erupts Late; Downs Iron Pigs, 10-6 - Durham Bulls
- Fitts Fans Five Over Five as WooSox Fall to Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- April 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Fall in Rain-Shortened Game, 6-3, to Red Wings - Buffalo Bisons
- Wood Homers Twice, Wings Soar over Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats, Clippers Postponed Thursday - Louisville Bats
- Indians at Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Pérez Home Run not enough to Hold off RailRiders - Norfolk Tides
- Keller Assigned to Charlotte, Will Start Tonight - Charlotte Knights
- Homestand Highlights: April 16-21 - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Keep Norfolk on the Skids - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Announce Executive Leadership Promotions - Indianapolis Indians
- SNY to Broadcast Syracuse Mets Games on Television in 2024 - Syracuse Mets
- Homestand Highlights: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Returns for Heroic Homestand - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Host Storm Chasers in Promo-Packed Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- SWB Game Notes - April 11 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- More Big Leaguers in Buffalo: Romano, Swanson Join Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- What Else Is New? Jansen Grand in Rehab Assignment with the Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 11 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Pitching Stymies Mud Hens as Indians Prevail Late - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Routed 18-9 on Windy Night in Omaha
- Stripers Routed 18-9 on Windy Night in Omaha
- Homestand Highlights: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Returns for Heroic Homestand
- Stripers Drop Second Straight Day Game in Omaha
- Leon, Evans Combine for Three Homers in 10-3 Loss at Omaha