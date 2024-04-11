Three Homers Not Enough for 'Pigs as Bulls Rally Late

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Despite hitting a season-high three homers, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-5) saw the Durham Bulls (5-7) storm back late to claim a 10-6 win on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The first of the three long balls for the 'Pigs came in the second as David Dahl began the frame with a solo homer, his first with Lehigh Valley.

Durham plated four runs in the third to grab the lead. A double steal of second base and home allowed Tristan Peters to score the tying run. An error on a grounder allowed another run to score with two outs before Ronny Simon slugged a two-run homer, his second of the season.

Weston Wilson got one run back with an RBI single in the third before Darick Hall jolted the 'Pigs ahead with a three-run homer, his first of the campaign, in the fifth to power the 'Pigs up 5-4.

Durham retied the game with a botched double steal attempt in the sixth as C.J. Hinojosa was thrown out between first and second but Ruben Cardenas managed to scamper home from third on the play.

The third long ball of the night for the 'Pigs was from Esteban Quiroz kicking off the seventh, as he belted his first homer of the year to put Lehigh Valley ahead 6-5.

The final rally for Durham came in the eighth as they score five times to put the game to bed. Alex Jackson swatted a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, to jump Durham ahead. Ruben Cardenas had an RBI single and Rob Brantly had an RBI double before scoring on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Nathan Wiles (1-1) received the win in relief for the Bulls, going five innings and allowing five runs on six hits and a walk, striking out four.

Taylor Lehman (1-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks.

The 'Pigs and Bulls will play game four of their series on Friday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Mick Abel (0-0, 5.40) will makes his home debut for the 'Pigs while Jacob Lopez (2-0, 2.70) opposes him for the Bulls.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.