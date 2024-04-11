Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 11 at Buffalo

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (3-5) vs. Buffalo Bisons (7-3)

Thursday, April 11, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-0, 1.80) vs. LHP Ricky Tiedemann (0-1, 6.23)

BUFFALO MILD WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the second game of the series in Buffalo, 12-11, despite the offense tying a season-high with 12 hits...LF JAMES WOOD continued his hot start with a pair of singles and walks, while 1B JUAN YEPEZ launched his third homer of the season to pull the Wings within a run in the sixth...RHP ADONIS MEDINA and RHP JACOB BARNES each turned in scoreless outings in relief of RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN, who allowed two earned across 3.0 innings...Rochester looks to pick up their first win at Sahlen Field this afternoon, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound for his second start of the season against Toronto's No. 1 prospect (MLB.com) LHP Ricky Tiedemann.

I AM SPEED: With a stolen base in last night's contest, 2B DARREN BAKER now has six stolen bases on the season...the California native finished the night 1-for-2 with a pair of RBI, a run scored while tying a career-high with three walks (7/31/2022 with HBG)...Baker's six stolen bases lead the team, and is tied for fifth in the International League...

Rochester's 13 stolen bases as a team is tied for sixth-most in the International League despite being the only team in the top 10 to play in single-digit games.

PUT MORE WOOD ON THE FIRE: LF JAMES WOOD collected a pair of singles in last night's contest, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI, two walks, and two runs scored...his second-inning RBI single came off the bat at 115.3 MPH; the hardest-hit ball in MiLB this season, and hardest by a Red Wing over the last two seasons...Wood now ranks third in the International League in on-base percentage (.526), and his nine walks are tied for seventh...

115.3 MPH would be the sixth hardest-hit ball in MLB, trailing only Fernando Tatis Jr. (116.7), Giancarlo Stanton (116.7, 116.0), Shohei Ohtani (115.8), and Juan Soto (115.7).

JUAN, TWO, THREE: 1B JUAN YEPEZ tattooed a cutter in the sixth inning to left-center field last night, giving him his team-leading third homer of the 2024 campaign...the 426-foot two-run blast is the farthest home run of the season for Rochester, surpassing his 398-foot solo shot on March 30 at Syracuse...the Venezuela native's home run was the fourth-farthest in the International League yesterday...

Yepez leads the team with a .655 slugging percentage, a 1.114 OPS, and 19 total bases.

STREAKIN' THRU THE QUAD: SS ERICK MEJIA knocked in DH JAKE ALU on a fielding error by the second baseman in the top of the second inning yesterday, extending Rochester's run streak to 147 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 59 games ahead of second place (MEM, 88)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100 straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

MEDINA AND BARNES, SCORELESS ATTORNEYS: RHP ADONIS MEDINA (2.0 IP) and RHP JACOB BARNES (1.0 IP) each turned in scoreless outings in yesterday's contest...neither reliever has allowed a run yet this season, and Barnes has yet to allow a hit over 4.0 innings pitched which this is tied for the longest active streak in the International League...

LHP MITCHELL PARKER is the only other Wings pitcher not to allow a run after tossing 4.0 scoreless innings in their home opener on 4/6.

BUFFALO BLUES: After the loss last night, the Rochester Red Wings now own an 8-25 record at Sahlen Field since they became a Washington Nationals affiliate in 2021...over that same span, the Wings hold a 21-20 record against Buffalo in front of the Red Wings faithful at Innovative Field.

International League Stories from April 11, 2024

