SWB Game Notes - April 11

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-4) @ Norfolk Tides (7-4)

Game 11 | Road Game 6 | Thursday, April 11, 2024 | First Pitch 12:05 PM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (0-0, 6.00) vs RHP John Means (0-1, 18.00 - MLB Rehab)

BULLPEN BEST- Last night five bullpen pitchers kept the Tides quiet over seven innings strong. Phil Bickford tossed an inning and a third clean allowing just one hit and a walk. He struck out two. Oddanier Mosqueda pitched 1.2 frames striking out three. Duane Underwood Jr followed with two strong letting just two base runners aboard and getting three K's. Ron Marinaccio finished the contest with two innings of shutout ball with a walk and three strikeouts as well.

TEN HOMERS- Josh VanMeter crushed his first home run of the season last night sending it 352-feet. It was the RailRiders tenth of the season. They are led by Everson Periera and Jose Rojas who each have three. Six total players have at least one on the young season. Norfolk leads Triple-A with 30.

GROSHANS GOOD- Jordan Groshans notched a three-hit game yesterday, his second multi-hit game of the season. He had three singles Wednesday night, pushing across two runners and scoring one of his one. The 24-year-old raised his batting average to .308 on the season with eight hits and three walks

WALK THIS WAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads all of Minor League Baseball with 66 walks with Carlos Narvaez having twelve total on the season, tied with Jackson Holliday for first in Triple-A. Brandon Lockridge follows with ten. Mookie Betts has more in the Major Leagues with sixteen on the season, while Aaron Judge has fourteen. Thirteen total RailRiders have recorded at least one. The team is tied with their dad, the New York Yankees, to lead all of baseball.

SPEEDSTERS- The RailRiders recorded another steal last night for 26 total on the season. They are tied for first in all of Triple-A baseball with Tacoma. Brandon Lockridge now leads all of professional baseball with nine on the season, having not yet been caught. Teammate Caleb Durbin follows closely with seven to his name. Eight players have at least one thus far. The RailRiders stole a season high 174 bases last summer.

SAVED IT- The RailRiders have now gone have three straight games with consecutive saves in the after going 0-5 to start the season. Last night Ron Marinaccio pitched a two inning save allowing just one walk and striking out three. Duane Underwood Jr & Anthony Misiewicz got the first two of the season for SWB.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knocked Norfolk out of first place in the International League with back-to-back wins. The Tides now sit a half of a game back from the leading Buffalo Bisons. The RailRiders are just one game out of first place, having one less game played than most of the other teams ahead of them.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8), Clayton Beeter (#14), and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

International League Stories from April 11, 2024

